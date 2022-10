Not Available

In 1987, four movie screeners stumbled upon a chilling event as they were hired to screen a movie in the forest of Kamchanod, Udon Thani Province. The screeners were wondering why they had no audience at all. Yet, as the movie was about to end, a group of people emerged from the forest and lined up in front of the screen. To the screener's surprise, the audience also began to disappear as mysteriously as they had appeared out of nowhere.