1943

The Screwball

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 13th, 1943

Studio

It's the day of the big baseball game between the Drips and the Droops and Woody Woodpecker is trying to crash the gate and get in without paying for a ticket. A policeman keeps tossing him out but Woody puts on a baseball uniform---including a baseball-cap, since baseball players do not wear hats---gets inside and soon gets involved with the game. He ends up pinned to the scoreboard by a deluge of baseballs thrown by everybody in the ballpark.

Cast

Kent RogersWoody Woodpecker
Harold PearyPoliceman
Mel BlancWoody Woodpecker (archive sound)

Images