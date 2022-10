Not Available

The first ever live concert DVD by the Script and a unique souvenir for the legions of fans. Includes the hits "The Man who can't be Moved", "Breakeven", "For the First Time" and "We Cry". The concert in their home town of Dublin was a 50.000 sellout and was their single biggest concert to date; the culmination of their remarkable rise to worldwide success . The band were supported by Tine Tempah on the show, who joined them on stage to perform "Written in the Stars".