The Sculpture 100 is a journey through one hundred public sculptures made across one hundred years. In 1905, Thomas Brock and Aston Webb began work on their final grand celebration of Victoria Regina, the Victoria Memorial, at one end of London's Mall. A century later, Marc Quinn's Alison Lapper Pregnant sits triumphant on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square. This is a film about these, and ninety-eight other distinctive, significant, quirky, glorious public sculptures made for England in the century in between.