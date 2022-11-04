The Sea Change

Not Available

Arrogant businessman Rupert Granger (Sean Chapman-"A Mighty Heart") is used to getting everything he wants... everything except Alison (Maryam d Abo-"The Living Daylights"). Rupert is determined to win her over, only Alison is not the kind who can be bought. He promises to change, but promises will not rescue him when a cancelled flight leaves him stranded at the airport in Spain. Now his only hope to win her back lies in Chas (Ray Winstone-"The Departed"), an airline passenger stuck at the airport with him. Chas doesn't tolerate any nonsense, while Rupert complains about everything... but Chas is about to give Rupert the personality makeover of a lifetime, one to put Rupert Granger on the right track to winning Alison back.