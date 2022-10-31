Not Available

The Sea Is Watching

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based on Akira Kurosawa's final unproduced script, this Edo-period drama takes place almost entirely inside an ocean-village brothel. O-Shin is a young brothel worker who one night helps a young samurai escape from his pursuers. Against the warnings of her fellow workers, particularly Kikuno and the brothel's owner, O-Shin falls in love with the samurai.

Cast

Nagiko TônoO-Shin
Hidetaka YoshiokaFusanosuke
Miho TsumikiOkichi
Eiji OkudaGinji
Masatoshi NagaseRyosuke
Michiko KawaiOsono

