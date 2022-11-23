Not Available

Celebrate one of the biggest dicks to ever appear in a Lucas Entertainment film by picking up the Sean Xavier Collection. This handsome, ripped, and ultra-hung (11 inches and counting) black man shows off his encounters sucking and fucking in front of the camera. Experience again Alex Andrews Hans Berlin, Colden Armstrong, Duncan Black, and Alexander Garrett the way Sean Xavier knew them: holding their breath waiting to take Sean’s endowment! And in a never-before-released-on-DVD scene, Michael Lucas fucks Sean Xavier with his uncut Russian cock.