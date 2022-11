Not Available

Little Audrey, while fishing, falls to the bottom of the sea, where she encounters all types of sea-life and then is arrested by the local fish-constable. She is tried by a jury of sardines who find her guilty, and she is sentenced to the 'eelectric chair." She makes an escape attempt, and wakes up to find it has all been a dream. She has a nibble on her fishing line and reels in a small fish, which she quickly returns to the water.