1956

The Search for Bridey Murphy

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 30th, 1956

Studio

After being shown what hypnotism can do, a Doctor sets out to study it in depth. When experimenting on his friend's wife, she regresses back to an earlier life- that of Bridey Murphy. Several hypnotic sessions explore the life and death of Murphy, a 19th Century Irish lady who lived in Cork and Belfast from 1798 to 1864. The Doctor then attempts to verify if Bridey Murphy really existed. Written by Gary Jackson

Cast

Louis HaywardMorey Bernstein
Nancy GatesHazel Bernstein
Kenneth TobeyRex Simmons
Richard AndersonDr. Deering
Janet RileyLois Morgan
Lawrence FletcherCranmer

