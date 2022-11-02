The Search for Bridey Murphy

After being shown what hypnotism can do, a Doctor sets out to study it in depth. When experimenting on his friend's wife, she regresses back to an earlier life- that of Bridey Murphy. Several hypnotic sessions explore the life and death of Murphy, a 19th Century Irish lady who lived in Cork and Belfast from 1798 to 1864. The Doctor then attempts to verify if Bridey Murphy really existed. Written by Gary Jackson
|Louis Hayward
|Morey Bernstein
|Nancy Gates
|Hazel Bernstein
|Kenneth Tobey
|Rex Simmons
|Richard Anderson
|Dr. Deering
|Janet Riley
|Lois Morgan
|Lawrence Fletcher
|Cranmer
