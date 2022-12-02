Not Available

Sam Harris, Richard Dawkins, Daniel Dennett, Dacher Keltner and other prominent secularist thinkers ponder questions of awe, spirituality, consciousness and science against the dramatic backdrop of a Christian youth retreat. Cursillo retreats have, for decades, been a training and indoctrination tool for Christian leaders. Awe is the product. The Search - Manufacturing Belief is a personal reflection on this worldwide movement, featuring commentary by prominent secularist thinkers.