Not Available

The Search - Manufacturing Belief

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sam Harris, Richard Dawkins, Daniel Dennett, Dacher Keltner and other prominent secularist thinkers ponder questions of awe, spirituality, consciousness and science against the dramatic backdrop of a Christian youth retreat. Cursillo retreats have, for decades, been a training and indoctrination tool for Christian leaders. Awe is the product. The Search - Manufacturing Belief is a personal reflection on this worldwide movement, featuring commentary by prominent secularist thinkers.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images