the season has blossomed

Nazmi and his wife Cicek are a Turkish family living in Germany with their daughter Mevsim. Nazmi constantly beats his wife Cicek. For this reason, the social state institutions of Germany take Cicek and her daughter Mevsim under protection by intervening. Placed in a women's shelter, Cicek meets a woman named Esra and becomes friends. In fact, this friendship progresses from the shelter to renting a house together. However, when they get into the taxi of a taxi driver named Asaf, unexpected things will happen to them.