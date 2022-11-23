The Second Coming

Not Available

A young man interested only in the world and its seeming satisfaction is the underlying story line of this film. He dreams of missing the rapture and the truth thunders into his soul that his mother and his pastor were right all along. The tragedy of being left behind in his mind brings him to church and a positive response to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Many great scenes of biblical promise are depicted in this motion picture. Saints coming from the graves and others taken from the field in a moment, the twinkling of en eye! Even Christ returning in the clouds, on a white horse, as King of Kings and Lord of Lords is gloriously and grandly visualized.