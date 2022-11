Not Available

The second installment of Australian maverick filmmaker Richard Wolstencroft's adaptation of the poem by W.B. Yeats continues to delve into the underbelly of occultism, physics, and political paranoia, as it travels over multiple continents, and across the lives of an eclectic group of characters, none of whom will remain unscathed from the impending apocalypse... and some of whom work to hasten the arrival of the chaos...