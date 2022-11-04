The Second Floor Mystery

In this mystery, a man and woman have been corresponding through a "personal" column under the names Lord Strawberries and Lady Grapefruit. When the man's neighbor is found dead upstairs, he and the lady are the prime suspects of a police inspector, who has his own very good reason for blaming them.
|Loretta Young
|Marion Ferguson
|H.B. Warner
|Inspector Bray
|Claire McDowell
|Aunt Hattie
|Sidney Bracey
|Alfred
|Crauford Kent
|Capt. Fraser-Freer
|John Loder
|Fraser-Freer's Younger Brother
