1930

The Second Floor Mystery

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    April 25th, 1930

    Studio

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    In this mystery, a man and woman have been corresponding through a "personal" column under the names Lord Strawberries and Lady Grapefruit. When the man's neighbor is found dead upstairs, he and the lady are the prime suspects of a police inspector, who has his own very good reason for blaming them.

    Cast

    		Loretta YoungMarion Ferguson
    		H.B. WarnerInspector Bray
    		Claire McDowellAunt Hattie
    		Sidney BraceyAlfred
    		Crauford KentCapt. Fraser-Freer
    		John LoderFraser-Freer's Younger Brother

    View Full Cast >

    Images