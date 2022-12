Not Available

Nestled in rural Okinawa Japan lies a secluded religious sect shut off from locals. A mysterious box adorned with the statue of an angel arrives at the home of one of the deeply religious families living in the church's compound. The father receives a phone call that he must place at the feet of the statue the heart of the one whom he loves the most. If not, the box, which contains his "worst fear" will open. The father soon finds himself torn between his faith and his family.