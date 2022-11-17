Not Available

The Second Is a Christian

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Haruki Kadokawa Films

The story of beautiful Christian nun, Kyoko (Etsuko Shihomi) who is the object of affection for two very different men - one the happy-go-lucky yakuza gangster, Haruhiko (Koichi Iwaki) who is the next-in-line to takeover the ragtag "Tenryu Gumi" gang and the other bumbling police detective Kumashiro (Akira Emoto). The Tenryu Gumi is a collection of misfits and other troublemakers but are relatively peaceful due to their Christian beliefs. Their bitter rivals are the more traditional "Kuroiwa Gumi", a much more sadistic and violent group led by godfather Kuroiwa (Hideo Murota).

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images