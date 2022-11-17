The Second Is a Christian

Not Available

The story of beautiful Christian nun, Kyoko (Etsuko Shihomi) who is the object of affection for two very different men - one the happy-go-lucky yakuza gangster, Haruhiko (Koichi Iwaki) who is the next-in-line to takeover the ragtag "Tenryu Gumi" gang and the other bumbling police detective Kumashiro (Akira Emoto). The Tenryu Gumi is a collection of misfits and other troublemakers but are relatively peaceful due to their Christian beliefs. Their bitter rivals are the more traditional "Kuroiwa Gumi", a much more sadistic and violent group led by godfather Kuroiwa (Hideo Murota).