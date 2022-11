Not Available

The Second Life of Jamie P is the story of Jamie Peebles, who always thought she was a man. At age 63 she realized "like a bolt of lightning" she's a woman. We follow her excruciating and wonderful transition for a year. This feature documentary is Jamie's personal, revelatory, hilarious, sometimes joyful, and always poignant story told through video diaries and intimate, cinema verité confessions to Roger, her friend of 40 years.