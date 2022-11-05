The Second Man

Not Available

Esmat Kazem (Rushdy Abaza) runs a smuggling operation between Egypt and Lebanon, using his cabaret in Cairo as a front. Ibrahim, the smuggling ring's operative in Beirut, is murdered over a dispute with Esmat. The police relay the news of the murder to Ibrahim's sister Lamia (Sabah), a former singer at Esmat's cabaret and an old flame of Esmat's. When she learns of her brother's death, she decides to avenge her brother's murder by co-operating with the police and bringing down Esmat's smuggling ring.