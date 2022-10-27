The Second Sight

Not Available

Jet is a man who has a psychic ability since he was born. He loathes it, because it makes him a freak in the eyes of others. Every time he reports his vision to friends, they think he's losing his mind. Jet decides to keep his ability a secret. But soon he begins to discover a new use of it: he enters the minds of others and steals their secrets, and from just initial curiosity he starts to exploit such knowledge to his own advantage. When Jet falls in love with a woman, he breaks his own rule. He begins to use his paranormal ability to help his lover in a way that he shouldn't. And the path of unpredictable future is leading him into a dark, unkind destiny.