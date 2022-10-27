The Secret Agent’s End

Not Available

And ending to the nationally acclaimed story (“The Secret Agent’s Blunder”, “The Secret Agent’s Destiny”, “The Secret Agent’s Return”) about a professional intelligence agent, former White Guard and Count Mikhail Tulyev. The operation “Secret Agent” that has spanned 15 years is coming to its completion… The perfect casting, the aptly-chosen intimate tone of narration and the personal charisma of Georgy Zhzhynov had guaranteed the film’s heroes a long life in the memory of several generations of viewers, as well as the film’s rightful place in the annals of the golden collection of national cinema as the first popular series about intelligence men.