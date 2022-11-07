The Secret Chamber of the Evil Woman

Not Available

Dong-hyuk's grandfather leaves him a mansion in his will. Dong-hyuk returns to Korea to take care of the place. However, he almost loses his life in the mansion. Every time he is in danger, Dong-hyuk escapes danger by the power of the Buddhist relic his mother gave him. Dong-hyuk goes to see the head Buddhist priest at Dae-rim Temple. Buddhist priest Dae-wu tells Dong-hyuk that his grandfather had some servants killed in the basement for not revealing that his mistress and his aide were having an affair. The enraged souls of the servants are causing this danger. Buddhist priest Dae-wu urges Dong-hyuk to leave but Dong-hyuk stays. The spirits are unable to approach Dong-hyuk because of his Buddhist relic. So they transform themselves into Dong-hyuk's fiancee and steal the relic. When the spirits threaten Dong-hyuk, Buddhist priest Dae-wu prepares to fight them.