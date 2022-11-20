The Secret Face

Not Available

A night club photographer, obsessed by a young woman who searches for a meaning in the sad faces he photographs every night, follows her through forgotten towns and abandoned places trying to give purpose to her mysterious search. Inspired by Kara Kitap (The Black Book}, the internationally acclaimed novel by Orman Pamuk who has written the script, influenced by Sufi philosophy, Gizli Yüz takes the viewer on a mystical journey where time becomes an important leitmotiv. At times, the audience is as lost as the protagonist in pursuing the unknown. But the film is viewed best when it is taken as it is, without searching for interpretations. The mysterious woman is played by the beautiful and talented Zühal Olcay, who is confortable in this role. In addition to several national awards, Gizli Yüz has won three awards at the Mediterranean Film Festival in Bastia (Corsica) and the Public Prize at the Fribourg Festival in Switzerland.