The Secret Family of Jesus

This is the narrative of the intrigue that Dan Brown failed to address. More important than the Da Vinci Code it's an account of past events that has been invisible for more than 2,000 years. It takes us right back to the very root of Christianity and if accurate, could shake almost everything that Christians take for granted. It's the account of the people who were dearest to Jesus, the people who shared his lineage. In this film Robert Beckford will decrypt the Bible and other ancient scriptures to tell for the first time the actual story of Jesus' bloodline because he thinks Jesus had brothers and sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles and nephews. A huge widespread family tree that was there for at least 300 years after his demise and took large part in the establishment of Christianity, that the authentic idea was too threatening for the new religion, and that the formal Church kidnapped their campaign and then made an attempt to remove them from the story.