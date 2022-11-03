Not Available

The Secret KGB Sex Files

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Range of Vision Productions

The KGB was, for 50 years, an intelligence agency, using money, sex and blackmail as tools to entice foreigners to betray their countries and hand over secret information. We enter the vaults of the KGB to see the use of the "Honey Trap" -- the use of women in sexual situations to snare victims and obtain secret information. How did the KGB identify U.S. Marines who worked at the U.S. Embassy and target them, leading to compromise and in the case of marine Lonetree, to a 30 year prison sentence. We see a bumbling FBI agent selling out his country for sex in a car, and the CIA officer who lived a lavish lifestyle at the cost of agents' lives. Hidden cameras reveal seduction, passion and sexual conduct all used to destabilize enemy governments.

Cast

Roger MooreHimself - Host
Osama Bin LadenHimself (archive footage)

View Full Cast >

Images