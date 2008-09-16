2008

The Secret Life Of Bees

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

September 16th, 2008

Studio

Dune Entertainment III

Set in South Carolina in 1964, this is the tale of Lily Owens a 14 year-old girl who is haunted by the memory of her late mother. To escape her lonely life and troubled relationship with her father, Lily flees with Rosaleen, her caregiver and only friend, to a South Carolina town that holds the secret to her mother's past.

Cast

Dakota FanningLily Owens
Queen LatifahAugust Boatwright
Jennifer HudsonRosaleen Daise
Sophie OkonedoMay Boatwright
Alicia KeysJune Boatwright
Sharon ConleyViolet

