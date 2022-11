Not Available

Deep in the swampy rainforests of India, live tiny creatures as old as dinosaurs. Sadly, more than 80% of the 400 species of amphibians found in India are endangered. Some have not been seen for years and are yet still a mystery to science. A wildlife photographer & filmmaker, Vijay Bedi is on a three-year quest to capture species that have their own unique behavioral facts hitherto unknown to science, documenting for the first time ever.