2013

The Secret Lives of Dorks

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 26th, 2013

Studio

In The Secret Lives of Dorks, Payton (Gaelan Connell) is a pathetic dork, a comic book geek whose high school career is one hopeless faux pas after another. Yet he's a dreamer and madly in love with the head cheerleader Carrie (Riley Voelkel), who he is determined to win over. But she is wise to his desperate advances, so to get off his radar she creates a plan to push him into the arms of a dorkette at the school, Samantha (Vanessa Marano).

Cast

Vanessa MaranoSamantha
Beau MirchoffClark
Riley VoelkelCarrie Smith
James BelushiBronko
Jennifer TillyMs. Stewart
Andrea CianneveiOllie

Images