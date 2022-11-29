Not Available

The relationship between Hamlet and Ophelia is one of the most tragic in all of Shakespeare’s plays, but so much of their burgeoning love affair is unwritten. The Secret Love Life Of Ophelia seeks to fill in the gaps, revealing the growth of that young love through an exchange of letters between the two characters which are both intimate and direct, tender and passionate. With the consent of Berkoff himself and in direct response to the current closure of theatres, the play is now being adapted for a unique online premiere which will see the letters reimagined as video messages and a cast of 40 exceptional actors coming together to perform them. Together this diverse cast will reveal just how universal the experiences of the young lovers are.