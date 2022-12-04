The Secret Nuremberg Notebooks

Not Available

Secret Nuremberg Notebooks Documentary from 2006 by Jean-Charles Deniau and Dominique Tibi . We have already seen the famous photos of the Nuremberg trials. But until now, no one has taken us into the defendants' prison cells and personal thoughts. The 34-year-old Jewish psychiatrist Leon Goldensohn spent six months in the company of four of the most notorious Nazi war criminals. His unique and recently rediscovered notes allows us for the first time get a glimpse of Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Hans Franck and Julius Streicher's life. The interviews deal with ever-topical questions such as: What are the psychological mechanisms underlying human evil? The film also features dramatic reconstructions of the key events of World War II.