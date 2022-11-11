The Secret Of Beauty - Villages In Defense Of The Land

Not Available

The man who exploits people and nature, the man who lives in capitalism and for capitalism. On the other hand, the indigenous communities in Chiapas, as in other places, organize themselves, resist and reject the interests of the multinationals. Two struggling communities, two territories in resistance, between valleys of a unique green and amazing landscapes, where earth and man are united by simplicity and harmony. They are people who reject those who do not want a future for this Planet, because they know the secret of its profound beauty.