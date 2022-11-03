The Secret of Madame Blanche

Not Available

Irene Dunne stars as a musical hall entertainer who is impregnated by a wealthy young man (Phillips Holmes). They marry, but the husband kills himself. Under the pressure of father-in-law Lionel Atwill, Dunne gives up the baby. Two decades pass: Irene crosses her son' path again. He commits a murder, and she willingly takes the blame--never letting the boy know her true identity. Secret of Madame Blanche is a remake of an equally teary Norma Talmadge silent film; both pictures bore the heavy influence of Madame X.