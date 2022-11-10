Not Available

The Secret of Moonacre

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Forgan-Smith Entertainment

When 13 year old Maria Merryweather's father dies, leaving her orphaned and homeless, she is forced to leave her luxurious London life to go and live with Sir Benjamin, an eccentric uncle she didn't know she had, at the mysterious Moonacre Manor.

Cast

Ioan GruffuddSir Benjamin Merryweather / Sir Wrolf Merryweather
Dakota Blue RichardsMaria Merryweather
Tim CurryCoeur De Noir
Augustus PrewRobin De Noir
Natascha McElhoneLoveday
Juliet StevensonMiss Heliotrope

