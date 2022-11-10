The Secret of Moonacre

When 13 year old Maria Merryweather's father dies, leaving her orphaned and homeless, she is forced to leave her luxurious London life to go and live with Sir Benjamin, an eccentric uncle she didn't know she had, at the mysterious Moonacre Manor.
|Ioan Gruffudd
|Sir Benjamin Merryweather / Sir Wrolf Merryweather
|Dakota Blue Richards
|Maria Merryweather
|Tim Curry
|Coeur De Noir
|Augustus Prew
|Robin De Noir
|Natascha McElhone
|Loveday
|Juliet Stevenson
|Miss Heliotrope
