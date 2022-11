Not Available

Just for fun and to prove to the daughter of the castle lord how courageous they are, three young men agree to each spend one night in the "blue room“ of the castle. Years ago two people lost their lives in this room under most mysterious circumstances. Ever since, the door to the room has been locked. The youngest of the three men insists upon spending the first night in the blue room. At exact 1 a.m. a shot rings out...