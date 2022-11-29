Not Available

"The Secret of the Force Majesty" is an online movie directed by Sun Chengzhi and starring Meng Rui and Wang Bowen. The film is adapted from the novel of the same name by Lan Lin. The film tells that the rich young master Xie Yan who went to the orphanage to find a playmate, Shu Nian. The two grew up together, inseparable until Xie Yan was sent to study abroad. When Xie Yan returned, he brought back a girlfriend, Jiang Yao. Jiang Yao is possessive and deeply jealous of the relationship between Xie Yan and Shu Nian and tries everything in her power to separate the two.