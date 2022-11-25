Not Available

The Secret of the Horse is based on the Second Sorrowful Mystery of the Rosary, The Scourging at the Pillars. Football jock Alex taunts Victor Tran, a new student, until Victor knocks Alex down with one swift kick. Alex continues to antagonize Victor, and as Victor finds it increasingly hard to resist a fight, his father reminds him of the true purpose of martial arts, the secret of the “horse stance,” and the real meaning of sacrificial love. Based on Christ’s own endurance of suffering in the Scourging at the Pillar, this action drama will engage viewers of all ages both with its amazing martial arts sequences and its lessons of wisdom, strength, friendship and sacrifice for others.