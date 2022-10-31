The Secret of the Ice Flower

Not Available

The first time Scam tries to cast a spell, he accidentally shoots his great-grandfathers wand deep into the Valley of the Green Peas, where he meets Cheat who changes Scams whole worldview. The two friends return with a different and even more magic wand than the one great-grandfather has been using his entire life. But when Scam once again tries to cast a spell, something goes wrong and he loses grandfather. Cheats good mood inspires Scam to invent a myth about his great-grandfather. Finally Scam has to fight his inheritance to save Cheat and give the entire Valley of the Green Peas a magic show they'll never forget!