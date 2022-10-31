The Secret of the Iron Door

1970

Every one of us dreams of finding a magic wand, matches or, at least, an enchanted flower that would make any wish come true. Well, we’re just dreaming, but a boy named Tolya Ryzhkov did find one, though, between us, he didn’t deserve such a good fortune. He was a pretty big liar and rascal, didn’t listen to his mother, hurt those who were weaker, and didn’t obey traffic regulations.On that ill-fated day when his incredible adventures began he behaved badly, as usual. He had even made a policeman mad! While running away from him, Tolya met a magician and forced a box of magic matches from him. To punish the boy, the evil magician (alas, there are such, too) had Tolya transported to his magic island. You will know how it all ended when you watch this humorous, fascinating adventure film.