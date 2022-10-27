1955

The Secret of Two Oceans

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1955

Studio

Georgian-Film

The enemy agents from an unknown nation have secret automated facilities set up in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans for the purposes of sinking ships. The super submarine "Pioneer" and it's intrepid crew is dispatched to find the source of these mysterious sinking's...Unknown to the captain, his chief engineer is working for the bad guys, intent on stopping their efforts, at any cost...It seems the real chief had a twin brother who was a circus acrobat who murdered and replaced him.

Cast

Igor VladimirovSkvoreshnya
Pavel LuspekayevKartsev
Mikhail GluzskiyIvashev
Sergei GolovanovGorelov, inzhener-mekhanik
Pyotr SobolevskyDruzhinin, assistant commander
Sergei StolyarovVorontsov

