Not Available

Compilation of all the best musical performances from Amnesty International's Secret Policeman's Ball series. All the brilliant moments from the original Secret Policeman's Ball can be seen on this specially produced deluxe edition DVD. Featuring the day's finest talents, in the form of the Who's Pete Townshend, classical guitarist John Williams, Sting, Eric Clapton, Seal, Morrissey, this moment in musical history is truely deserving of DVD presentation.