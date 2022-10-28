Not Available

The LMN special, “The Secret Tapes of the O.J. Case: The Untold Story,” reveals new insights into both the events surrounding the verdict of the criminal trial, and the various disturbing facets of O.J.’s personality, through statements by O.J. himself. The documentary exposes disturbing realities about O.J.’s thoughts, feelings and behavior before, during and after the trial. And an audio recording that O.J. secretly taped, prior to the infamous Bronco Chase, is heard. The special features rare interviews with key players on both sides of the case, including extensive, candid discussions with Robert Kardashian and Kris Kardashian Jenner.