The Secret Tour of Disneyland

Not Available

This DVD is a fun-filled trip showing you many of the little know things to see and do at Disneyland. Your personal guide, Lauren, takes you on a tour of Disneyland packed with trivia, history, interviews, and tons of seldom seen archival photos. There are also some unique side trips to places like Roger's Gardens and Griffith Park that hold a special place Disneyland history. Learn interesting facts and stories about things most guests walk right past. A great treat for Disneyland lovers young and old.