The Secret Versailles of Marie-Antoinette

The Queen’s Hamlet is a palace disguised as a peasant’s cottage hidden in the Versailles gardens. A romantic hide-away, Marie Antoinette conceived it as a reminder of her carefree youth in Vienna. The Revolution left it for a ruin. 230 after its construction, it reopens to the public, restored to its original glory, as an extraordinary jewel of Versailles. Following the restoration, this docudrama in 4K uncovers Marie Antoinette’s greatness as a master of fashion and revisit the saga of France’s legendary Queen. An intimate portrait of a ‘too-modern woman’ caught in the whirlwinds of History.