1968

The Secret War of Harry Frigg

  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1968

Studio

Universal Studios Home Entertainment

When 5 allied generals are captured in Italy in WWII, it is a propaganda nightmare for the allies. The generals are all 1 star and refuse to take orders from each other in order to plan an escape. Harry Frigg is a private who has escaped from the guard house dozens of times. He is promoted to Major General and ordered to get the generals out once he is captured. Harry is willing to escape, but then he meets the countess...

Cast

Sylva KoscinaCountess Francesca De Montefiore
Andrew DugganGen. Newton Armstrong
Tom BosleyGen. Roscoe Pennypacker
John WilliamsGen. Francis Mayhew
Charles GrayGen. Adrian Cox-Roberts
Vito ScottiCol. Enrico Ferrucci

