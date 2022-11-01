Not Available

Jump into the Secret World of Benjamin Bear as we watch the teddy bears lead lives full of amazing adventures in their very own secret world. Benjamin Bear guides Howie, an irrepressible rookie teddy bear, through magnificent escapades in their quest to bring happiness and comfort to kids. More often than not, this teddy-twosome comes dangerously close to breaking several of the "Rules for Teddies", the most important being: a teddy bear can never let people see it move! The teddy friends will do just about anything to ensure the happiness of the kids they love.