Not Available

Enter The Secret World Of Benjamin Bear, where teddy bears lead lives full of amazing adventures. Irrepressible teddy bears Benjamin and Howie are at it again, caring for their human kids, Maxwell and Eliza, and their pets! Along the way they show what it means to be kind to others by finding pets for kids in need without taking any credit - they can't risk getting caught! Episode 1: Harry Hamster Episode 2: Best Friend Episode 3: Cargo Cat