The Secret World of Benjamin Bear - Lessons To Learn

Benjamin Bear is unstoppable, but always polite! In a series of misadventures, discover how not minding their manners leads Benjamin's friends straight into trouble. The teddy friends will do just about anything to ensure the happiness of the kids they love, and as always it's Benjamin Bear to the rescue. Episode 1: Green-Eyed Monster Howie feels left out when Benjamin's old friend Wally comes to visit - but his jealous actions put Wally in danger, causing Howie much regret. Episode 2: Bears Away! Benjamin and Howie learn to respect the property of others when they nearly ruin an invention that is very important to Simon and his career. Episode 3: Ooey Gooey When a friend tells Eliza that she can get away with anything at school because she's the teacher's pet, Eliza sets out to prove everyone wrong with a prank so bad she'll get into big BIG trouble!