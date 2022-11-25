The Secrets of Quantum Physics with Professor Jim Al-Khalili

Professor Jim Al-Khalili investigates the most accurate and yet perplexing scientific theory ever – quantum physics. At the beginning of the 20th century, scientists were led into the hidden workings of matter, into the sub-atomic building blocks of the world around us. They discovered phenomena unlike any encountered before – a realm where things can be in many places at once, where chance and probability call the shots and where reality appears to only truly exist when we observe it.
