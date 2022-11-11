Not Available

The Secrets We Keep

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

AGC Studios

Maja rebuilds her life along with her husband in New York after World War II. When they encounter an eerily familiar man, their life starts to unravel as they wonder if he could be one of her chief tormentors as she fled from the Nazi occupation in WWII. Convinced that he is, Maja takes things into her own hands and kidnaps him, setting in motion a series of memories and events that will change her whole perception of the truth.

Cast

Noomi RapaceMaja
Joel Kinnaman
Chris Messina
Amy Seimetz
Victoria Hill
Lucy Faust

View Full Cast >

Images