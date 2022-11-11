The Secrets We Keep

Not Available

Maja rebuilds her life along with her husband in New York after World War II. When they encounter an eerily familiar man, their life starts to unravel as they wonder if he could be one of her chief tormentors as she fled from the Nazi occupation in WWII. Convinced that he is, Maja takes things into her own hands and kidnaps him, setting in motion a series of memories and events that will change her whole perception of the truth.