The Seduction of Inga

After her boyfriend leaves her alone and penniless, Inga can only long for the love of another man devoted to satisfying her body and soul. Rolf, a young pop singer and musician, tries his best to seduce her, but she ultimately falls for Stig - a dashing older man and writer. Stig owns a beautiful villa, and Inga gladly becomes his personal secretary - and lover. When business takes Stig away, Inga's loneliness and unfulfilled sensual desires lead her straight into the arms and bed of Rolf. As passions surge and forbidden lust is embraced, Inga will be forced to confront a shocking secret and reconcile an aching heart with a tireless young body that can't say no.