The Seduction of Julia

Adorable Julia, by director Alfred Weidenmann, is perhaps a little too provincial or out-moded for most audiences in spite of the sophisticated allure of Lili Palmer and Charles Boyer in the lead roles. Palmer plays the title character Julia, the philandering wife of Michel (Boyer), a very understanding husband. At the moment, the aging Julia is involved in an affair with Tom (Jean Sorel), a younger man more interested in climbing up the social ladder via this liaison than in any real romantic commitment. For several different reasons, Julia finally begins to see the light and starts to reconsider her long and well-established relationship with her husband.