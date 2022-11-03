Not Available

The Seduction of Julia

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wiener Mundus-Film

Adorable Julia, by director Alfred Weidenmann, is perhaps a little too provincial or out-moded for most audiences in spite of the sophisticated allure of Lili Palmer and Charles Boyer in the lead roles. Palmer plays the title character Julia, the philandering wife of Michel (Boyer), a very understanding husband. At the moment, the aging Julia is involved in an affair with Tom (Jean Sorel), a younger man more interested in climbing up the social ladder via this liaison than in any real romantic commitment. For several different reasons, Julia finally begins to see the light and starts to reconsider her long and well-established relationship with her husband.

Cast

Lilli PalmerJulia Lambert
Charles BoyerMichael Grosselyn
Tilly LauensteinEvie
Charles RegnierLord Charles Tamerly
Thomas FritschRoger
Herbert FuxInspizient am Theater

